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Rifle Sight-in Process - Long Range Shooting Technique
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231 views • August 15, 2019
Ryan Cleckner shares his process for sighting in a scoped rifle. Including bore-sighting, a short 25-yard shot, shooting groups and making adjustments at 100 yards, slipping the scales and finding mechanical zero.
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNSSF
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNSSF
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