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WHAT STOPS WOMEN FROM BECOMING WEALTHY
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60 views • November 08, 2021
One thing that has kept women from becoming wealthy is FEAR.
Watch this short clip where I discuss with my dear friend Rhonda Swan how mistrust and the fear of rising above others are primary reasons women still struggle with accumulating wealth.
That's why it's more important than ever; for each of us to step into our sovereignty and sisterhood to heal that deep wound that has kept us playing small for so long.
If you're interested in hearing more about my perspective on wealth, head over to my YouTube channel and watch this short clip on "What's Wealth Alchemy"? https://youtu.be/O4a6qhm3qIo
Don't forget to click the subscribe button for more videos just like these.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Watch this short clip where I discuss with my dear friend Rhonda Swan how mistrust and the fear of rising above others are primary reasons women still struggle with accumulating wealth.
That's why it's more important than ever; for each of us to step into our sovereignty and sisterhood to heal that deep wound that has kept us playing small for so long.
If you're interested in hearing more about my perspective on wealth, head over to my YouTube channel and watch this short clip on "What's Wealth Alchemy"? https://youtu.be/O4a6qhm3qIo
Don't forget to click the subscribe button for more videos just like these.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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