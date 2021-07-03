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Vaccines were deemed too dangerous by fifty seven scientists
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321 views • July 03, 2021
Vaccines were deemed too dangerous by fifty seven scientists and doctors nearly 2 months ago, and yet the politicians and their media were pushing these vaccines into as many people as they possibly could.
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