A COMPREHENSIVE LOOK INTO HAARP AND WEATHER MODIFICATION - UNDERSTANDING OF HOW IT WORKS.
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

AKA How the psychopaths have fucked up the weather, destroying crops and food production

Edward Snowden (https://t.me/+EwkBwVQtTvVjY2Q6)✅ Private.


👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1

Plant Abundance

https://www.youtube.com/@plantabundance/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/


vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoax

