VAXX POISON KILLS PURPLE PILLED CANADIAN COMEDIAN

Nick Nemeroff



@nicknemeroff

Ok so I got the vaccine

and it did have a side

effect. the area the

needle went into (if I

had to describe it l'd

say like, on the top part

of my upper arm. If that

makes sense?) hurt a

bit after. Seems ok now

but honestly do NOT

recommend getting it &

wish I could take it

back

1:15 AM - Feb 6, 2021 - Twitter for

iPhone

7 Retweets 23 Quote Tweets

73 Likes

p... @p - Feb 6, 2021

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Nick Nemeroff

@nicknemeroff

POV I am an anti vaxxer but only for the booster shot

4,450 views

0:00 / 0:23

5:05 PM . Aug 22, 2021 . Twitter for iPhone

7 Retweets 24 Quote Tweets

82 Likes

Lionel Vaz @Lionel__Vaz . Aug 22, 2021

Replying to @nicknemeroff

I'm an anti-vaxxer but a pro-heroiner

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Nick Nemeroff

@nicknemeroff

Damn might have to

delete my booster shot

post on IG not doing

numbers like I hoped.

Kind of regret getting it

now.

3:38 AM - Dec 24, 2021 - Twitter

for iPhone

4 Retweets 3 Quote Tweets

122 Likes

Ec @e Dec 24, 2021

Replying to @nicknemeroff

um, maybe fake some side

effects next time??

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Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies

at 32

The comic gained acclaim both in his native

Canada and in the United States, making

appearances on Conan O'Brien's show and

Comedy Central's Clusterfest.

Nick Nemeroff during "Comedy Central's Up

Next: Stand Up" in San Francisco on June 2, 2018.

FilmMagic via Getty Images

June 28, 2022, 4:27 PM UTC

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Mirrored - Boot Camp

