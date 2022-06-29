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VAXX POISON KILLS PURPLE PILLED CANADIAN COMEDIAN
The Prisoner
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1319 views • June 29, 2022

Nick Nemeroff


@nicknemeroff
Ok so I got the vaccine
and it did have a side
effect. the area the
needle went into (if I
had to describe it l'd
say like, on the top part
of my upper arm. If that
makes sense?) hurt a
bit after. Seems ok now
but honestly do NOT
recommend getting it &
wish I could take it
back
1:15 AM - Feb 6, 2021 - Twitter for
iPhone
7 Retweets 23 Quote Tweets
73 Likes
p... @p - Feb 6, 2021
###
Nick Nemeroff
@nicknemeroff
POV I am an anti vaxxer but only for the booster shot
4,450 views
0:00 / 0:23
5:05 PM . Aug 22, 2021 . Twitter for iPhone
7 Retweets 24 Quote Tweets
82 Likes
Lionel Vaz @Lionel__Vaz . Aug 22, 2021
Replying to @nicknemeroff
I'm an anti-vaxxer but a pro-heroiner
###
Nick Nemeroff
@nicknemeroff
Damn might have to
delete my booster shot
post on IG not doing
numbers like I hoped.
Kind of regret getting it
now.
3:38 AM - Dec 24, 2021 - Twitter
for iPhone
4 Retweets 3 Quote Tweets
122 Likes
Ec @e Dec 24, 2021
Replying to @nicknemeroff
um, maybe fake some side
effects next time??

###

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies
at 32
The comic gained acclaim both in his native
Canada and in the United States, making
appearances on Conan O'Brien's show and
Comedy Central's Clusterfest.

Nick Nemeroff during "Comedy Central's Up
Next: Stand Up" in San Francisco on June 2, 2018.
FilmMagic via Getty Images
June 28, 2022, 4:27 PM UTC

###

Mirrored - Boot Camp

Keywords
canadacomediannick nemeroff
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