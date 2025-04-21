BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lady Gaga performs Poker Face at Coachella 2025 - Part 12: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
261 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 2 weeks ago

In this video: Lady Gaga headlined Coachella 2025 to much acclaim. Within Act 1 of her theatrical set, a very energetic chess-death ritual was performed. For her performance of Poker Face, a violent battle was staged on a chessboard. Comparisons have to be made to similar media productions and classic literature. That mega-ritual was attended by other Occult ritual layers, including a foundation of the evocation and honoring of Janus. I call out some of what I see in this video, but there's so much more there that really begs to be brought out into the light of day! In a followup to this video, hopefully!


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessDeathMedia_12.mp4


Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia


Resources Referenced in this video:


The Game of Chess - Beyond Entertainment to the Manipulation of Reality

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2024/04/the-game-of-chess-beyond-entertainment.html


Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html


Lady Gaga’s 2025 Coachella Performance Was Nothing Less Than a Satanic Megaritual

https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusiness/lady-gagas-2025-coachella-performance-was-nothing-less-than-a-satanic-megaritual/


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
entertainmentfestivalcoachella
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy