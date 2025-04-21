Lady Gaga performs Poker Face at Coachella 2025 - Part 12: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video: Lady Gaga headlined Coachella 2025 to much acclaim. Within Act 1 of her theatrical set, a very energetic chess-death ritual was performed. For her performance of Poker Face, a violent battle was staged on a chessboard. Comparisons have to be made to similar media productions and classic literature. That mega-ritual was attended by other Occult ritual layers, including a foundation of the evocation and honoring of Janus. I call out some of what I see in this video, but there's so much more there that really begs to be brought out into the light of day! In a followup to this video, hopefully!
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessDeathMedia_12.mp4
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia
Resources Referenced in this video:
The Game of Chess - Beyond Entertainment to the Manipulation of Reality
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2024/04/the-game-of-chess-beyond-entertainment.html
Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Lady Gaga’s 2025 Coachella Performance Was Nothing Less Than a Satanic Megaritual
https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusiness/lady-gagas-2025-coachella-performance-was-nothing-less-than-a-satanic-megaritual/
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com