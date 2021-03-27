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Church that banned RNA Covid jabs warns parishioners to stay away from 'vaccinated' people
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689 views • March 27, 2021
Nine months ago, the Marcionite Christian Church issued an emergency medical edict banning its members from receiving RNA Covid 'vaccinations.' Today they expanded that warning and are urging parishioners to exercise extreme caution near anyone who has been 'vaccinated' with the experimental RNA bioweapons because of infection risk. In this episode we look at the science and scripture behind the ban.
The church is also publicly shaming TV preachers for promoting the deadly RNA cocktails, likening them to merchants of death.
Mentioned in the show:
Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race - Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html
Marcionite RNA Covid Ban 7/31/2020
https://www.prlog.org/12832383
First Bible Network Radio & TV Streams
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Live Radio Streams:
http://streema.com/radios/play/First_Bible_Network_FBN
https://zeno.fm/firstbiblenetwork
https://mytuner-radio.com/radio/first-bible-network-480084
The church is also publicly shaming TV preachers for promoting the deadly RNA cocktails, likening them to merchants of death.
Mentioned in the show:
Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race - Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html
Marcionite RNA Covid Ban 7/31/2020
https://www.prlog.org/12832383
First Bible Network Radio & TV Streams
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Live Radio Streams:
http://streema.com/radios/play/First_Bible_Network_FBN
https://zeno.fm/firstbiblenetwork
https://mytuner-radio.com/radio/first-bible-network-480084
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