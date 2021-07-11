JOB 40:1-14 POWER DISPLAYED - God’s Wisdom and Power Are Unfathomable.Things would be different if we were in charge. We may have cried when a sibling got what we thought to be better treatment as we called into question the fairness of mom or dad. They may have let us know that we would be free to make that decision once we were parents, but that for right now, they were the parents and we were not. We may even accuse God of being unfair because of life’s situations. Job raised this issue, and God responded by reminding Job of His credentials.What qualifies a person to be in charge? What credentials might a person need to be in charge of your family?