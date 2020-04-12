WHY ISNT EVERY "TRUTH" CHANNEL POINTING THIS OUT. INSTEAD OF SELF CENSORING.

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While most channels keep pointing out the covid lies, they are still asking for money and self censoring. Meanwhile troops equipment hasnt stopped rolling all aorund us. this SPELL that Trump mentions is still in full effect. Time to stop worrying about youtube guidelines and tel t like it is.
RFB