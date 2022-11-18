A New Way of Delivering Medical Care

Richard Amerling MD is a pioneer in developing freedom healthcare separate from and superior to the prevailing bureaucracy. He is a founder of The Wellness Company, delivering telemedicine on the highest level along with health products, and working with amazing other doctors including Peter McCullough MD, Harvey Risch MD, and Heather Gessling MD. To my surprise, he invited me tonight on the air to run their psychiatry section. I said yes. Like a marriage proposal on the air. A very interesting hour about the corruption of medicine and where it must now go to help save the world.

Get a copy of our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators at https://www.wearetheprey.com/