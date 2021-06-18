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06/07/2021 Jane Ruby：Poly mag was intentionally added to these injections. These components are what they use Pfizer and Madonna, at least used in their injections in these vials. Covid mRNA vaccines use lipid nanoparticles that contain magnetic iron materials for forced gene delivery system. They are not to be used for human diagnostic, or any drug intended for humans. This is just a crime against humanity of epic proportions.