The Curious Case of the Lahaina, Maui Wildfire: This is Joe Biden's Land of Confusion

I was watching a Hawaiian news channel last night and they were livestreaming Joe Biden's visit to Lahaina on YouTube and the camera zoomed in on Biden sitting at his table and I screen captured it on the video app on my phone and then I zoomed in on his face for this video. I really am starting to feel sorry for the old fart because it is turning into elderly abuse. He is only a figure head for the US government and he clearly is not all there anymore, he even fell asleep at the table while listening to speeches before he spoke to the guests at the Lahaina Wildfire survivor's gathering.

