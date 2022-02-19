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Health & Freedom Conference Canton , OH February 18
Freedom Patriot Network
Freedom Patriot Network
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10 AM - 5PM - EDT
Health & Freedom Conference Canton , OH | February 18
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Canton , OH
2-18-2022
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark

9:00 AM - 9:30 AM - Praise & Worship with Melody & Influence Music

9:30 AM - Countdown Introduction Video Played

9:50 AM - Aiya Kelly - Singing the National Anthem

9:55 AM - 10:00 AM - Blowing of the Shofar by Amanda Grace & Opening Prayer by Dave Scarlett

10:00 AM - 10:15 AM - Killing the Spirit of Fear
Doctor Richard Bartlett
Doctor Mark Sherwood -
1. Fionna - 8 Year-Old Received 38 Days of Suspension for Not Complying with Mask Mandates!!!
.
10:15 AM - 10:30 PM - Pastor Greg Locke

10:30 AM - 11:00 AM - Dr. Zelenko
Learn More At: www.ZStackLife.com/Clay
Website: www.Freedom-Care.us

11:00 AM - 11:15 AM - Doctor Stella Immanuel -
Website: www.Freedom-Care.us

11:15 AM - 11:30 AM - Iowa Mama Bears - Emily Peterson & Kimberly | How Local Action Can Make a National Impact -

11:30 AM - 11:45 AM - Patriot Updates from the Front-Lines:
1. Flyover Conservatives - David & Stacy Whited
2. Robert Agee - The founder of www.Banners4Freedom.com
3. Jeff Brain - The founder of CloutHub - How We Can Support the Canadian Truckers
4. Debbie Wuthnow - www.IVoterGuide.com

11:45 AM - 12:20 PM - JP Sears - Please Censor This

12:20 PM - 12:35 PM - Roger Stone

12:35 PM - 12:45 PM - Brian Festa

12:45 PM - 1:00 PM - Pastor William Cook

1:00 PM - 1:15 PM - Dr. Janna Schmidt

1:15 PM - 1:30 PM - Amanda Grace | Jesus Christ Will Win

1:30 PM - 1:45 PM - Pastor Dave Scarlett

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Thomas Renz

2:00 PM - 2:30 PM - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

2:30 PM - 2:45 PM - Pastor Shane Vaughn

2:45 PM - 3:15 PM - Comedian Jim Breurer

3:15 PM - 3:30 PM - Lance Walnau

3:30 PM - 3:45 PM - Pastor Mark Burns

3:45 PM - 4:15 PM - Donné Clement Petruska with Charlie Jordan

4:15 PM - 4:45 PM - Eric Trump

4:15 PM - 4:30 PM - Alfie Oakes

4:30 PM - 4:45 PM - Mike Lindell

4:45 PM - 5:00 PM - Emerald Robinson

5:00 PM - 5:15 PM - Brooke McGowan

5:15 PM - 5:30 PM - Simone Gold

5:30 PM - 5:45 PM - Matt & Joy Thayer

5:45 PM - 6:15 PM - General Flynn - How Local Action Makes a National Impact
**Special guest: CloutHub Founder and CEO Jeff Brain
Keywords
freedomclay clarkreawakenamericatour
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