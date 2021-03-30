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Our Current Planetary Crisis is an Awakening to our Destiny
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21 views • March 30, 2021
We are currently undergoing a planetary identity crisis; moving from a way of life that has led us on a path of anti-God, anti-humanity, and anti-life. Corrections are underway via a human and spiritual collaboration to build a heavenly culture upon the planet. This is the time of great awakening to our spiritual and creative potential.
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