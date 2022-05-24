Revelation 11:3 I will give power unto my two Witnesses, and they shall prophesy

Luke 21:2424 And they shall fall by the edge of the sword, and shall be led away captive into all nations: and JERUSALEM SHALL BE TRODDEN DOWN OF THE GENTILES, until the times of the Gentiles be fulfilled.Revelation 111 And there was given me a reed like unto a rod: and the angel stood, saying, Rise, and measure the temple of God, and the altar, and them that worship therein.2 But the court which is without the temple leave out, and measure it not; for IT IS GIVEN UNTO THE GENTILES: and THE HOLY CITY SHALL THEY TREAD UNDER FOOT forty and two months.Since this is a well known fact that the City was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD, many readers have quickly jumped to the conclusion that the Holy City in Revelation 11 is Jerusalem. However, there is a major problem with this assertion, if in fact Jerusalem is the Holy City, how to explain that in the same chapter just a few verses further down, Jerusalem is called Sodom and Egypt?Revelation 11:8 And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called SODOM AND EGYPT, where also our Lord was crucified.It is impossible that the Apostle John would have called "the Holy City": "Sodom and Egypt". Those who originally believed that the Holy City was Jerusalem, are probably asking what then could it possibly be?It may not be what you are expecting, but be assured, the answer can be found in the Book of Revelation. (I am warning you in advance, you will not believe what the Gentiles have been treading under foot)Revelation 21:2And I John saw THE HOLY CITY, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.Revelation 22:19And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of THE HOLY CITY, and from the things which are written in this book.It is now clear that the Apostle John prophesied that the Gentiles will tread under foot New Jerusalem which is the Holy City, but there is another question: what is New Jerusalem?The answer is already given in Revelation 21:2, the Holy City "is prepared as a bride adorned for her husband". Since many readers cannot believe this and are still doubting, let one of the Seven Angels, who had executed the Judgment rendered by God against Jerusalem in 70 AD, show to you what is the Holy City:Revelation 219 And there came unto me one of the seven angels which had the seven vials full of the seven last plagues, and talked with me, saying, Come hither, I WILL SHOW THEE, THE BRIDE, THE LAMB'S WIFE.10 And he carried me away in the spirit to a great and high mountain, and shewed me that great city, THE HOLY JERUSALEM, descending out of heaven from God,Now I have a personal question for you, are you sure the religious organization you are affiliated with is not treading under foot the Holy City?Matthew 5:14Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a CANDLESTICK; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.Matthew 5:13Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and TO BE TRODDEN UNDER FOOT OF MEN.Hebrews 1026 For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins,27 But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignation, which shall devour the adversaries.28 He that despised Moses' law died without mercy under two or three witnesses:29 Of how much sorer punishment, suppose ye, shall he be thought worthy, WHO HATH TRODDEN UNDER FOOT the Son of God, and hath counted the blood of the covenant, wherewith he was sanctified, an unholy thing, and hath done despite unto the Spirit of grace?30 For we know him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto me, I will recompense, saith the Lord. And again, The Lord shall judge his people.31 It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.Very important related Studies posted on Brigtheon:The Spoils of the two Witnesses' dead bodies were dividedRevelation 11 Two Witnesses - Two ChurchesRapture of the Two Witnesses, Prophecy against Jerusalem and false Christianity