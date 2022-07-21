DON'T COUNT ON YOUR RIGHT TO FARM | The Movement Against Farms

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382,529 views - May 28, 2020 -
Yanasa TV - This video is not in favor of Factory Farming but why the attacks on Factory Farms are bad. They are using the feelings that you might have about the fact that China owns these hog farms to put them out of business. To get it done they are changing the law of property owners. Advocacy is often used to change laws. It's wrong, it should be used. If you want to shut down a farm, you stop subsidizing the industry. Mirror