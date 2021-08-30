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MICROSCOPY EXPERT: VIALS CONTAIN GRAPHENE OXIDE, PARASITES, STAINLESS STEEL (MIRRORED)
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1533 views • August 30, 2021
MICROSCOPY EXPERT: VIALS CONTAIN GRAPHENE OXIDE, PARASITES, STAINLESS STEEL (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel SixthSense at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rSkIesDPNM0k/
MIRROR SOURCE: August 29, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vlunsc-microscopy-expert-vials-contain-graphene-oxide-parasites-stainless-steel.html
Dr. Robert Young, a microscopy expert holding two PhD's says he has examined the contents of the four publicly-available CoV-19 "vaccines", and determined the vials to contain graphene oxide, deadly parasites and stainless steel, among other metals and contents.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to break the findings, and issues a WARNING to anyone considering the inoculation.
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9
Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 16th MAY 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies_News-Reports_VAERS-data_11APR2021:e
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
https://leegarrett-thetruth.co.uk/pdf-print-outs
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel SixthSense at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rSkIesDPNM0k/
MIRROR SOURCE: August 29, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vlunsc-microscopy-expert-vials-contain-graphene-oxide-parasites-stainless-steel.html
Dr. Robert Young, a microscopy expert holding two PhD's says he has examined the contents of the four publicly-available CoV-19 "vaccines", and determined the vials to contain graphene oxide, deadly parasites and stainless steel, among other metals and contents.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to break the findings, and issues a WARNING to anyone considering the inoculation.
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9
Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 16th MAY 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies_News-Reports_VAERS-data_11APR2021:e
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
https://leegarrett-thetruth.co.uk/pdf-print-outs
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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