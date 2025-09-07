The XRP Dragon Pattern Continues 🟢The 5th Wave is Coming Soon!✅

🔍 In today’s video, I break down the Dragon Pattern I’ve identified in the current XRP chart, along with the ongoing Elliott Wave 5-wave impulse that’s unfolding right now. 📈





We’ll also dive into key trading details, including the descending triangle (ABCDE) structure and the current ABC leg that price is trading within. I’ll walk you through the levels, structure, and strategy so you can better prepare for what’s next.





If you’re an XRP trader—or simply interested in crypto trading strategies—you won’t want to miss this breakdown. This setup could be a huge opportunity to dial in on the current XRP price action and position yourself ahead of the next major move.





👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe so you don’t miss future updates. Your support helps the channel grow and ensures these videos keep reaching more traders just like you.





✅ Use the coupon code ‘MOON’ from August 8th – September 8th to get 33% off your first month on all three tiers of my Patreon. Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts—without all the drama and toxicity that’s so prevalent on social media and video platforms. I’ll see you there!





🔥 Stay Connected & Support the Channel

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Bonneville” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





#XRP #Crypto #ElliottWave #DragonPattern #CryptoTrading