The Kingdom Of God Is Now Taking Possession Of The Great Reset!!!

So after spending the whole night almost with the Lord I realized a few things. This agenda of 2030 is loosing momentum fast. I also realized that the Kingdom Of God and His Children are rising fast. I put this into video format because literally while I was uploading this podcast the Libsyn Servers were taken down. Crazy. But this audio / video needs to be, and will be heard around the world. In this episode you will learn how we are taking possession of the Great Reset and the Globalist / Satanists are the ones actually being reset.

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