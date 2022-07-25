The Kingdom Of God Is Now Taking Possession Of The Great Reset!!!

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So after spending the whole night almost with the Lord I realized a few things. This agenda of 2030 is loosing momentum fast. I also realized that the Kingdom Of God and His Children are rising fast. I put this into video format because literally while I was uploading this podcast the Libsyn Servers were taken down. Crazy. But this audio / video needs to be, and will be heard around the world. In this episode you will learn how we are taking possession of the Great Reset and the Globalist / Satanists are the ones actually being reset.
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