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The Kingdom Of God Is Now Taking Possession Of The Great Reset!!!
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
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44 views • July 25, 2022

So after spending the whole night almost with the Lord I realized a few things. This agenda of 2030 is loosing momentum fast. I also realized that the Kingdom Of God and His Children are rising fast. I put this into video format because literally while I was uploading this podcast the Libsyn Servers were taken down. Crazy. But this audio / video needs to be, and will be heard around the world. In this episode you will learn how we are taking possession of the Great Reset and the Globalist / Satanists are the ones actually being reset.

Connect more (get on my list) and check out some of my courses @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Keywords
jesusprophecykingdom of godbible teachingvictorious gospelvictorious eschatologybiblical revelationbible trainingcory graykingdom awake
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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