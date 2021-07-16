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Twitter Rant: “You Think Black Folks Are Too Stupid To Get An ID? Then Go Door-To-Door And Give Them IDs Like Ya'll Are Doing With Your Experimental Injections.” (2021-7-15)
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30 views • July 16, 2021
" I got a message for you Texas Democrats.Y’all are singing “We Will Overcome” like you’re oppressed or something… but you’re riding to DC in a private jet and cashing six figure checks.There is no modern day Jim Crow.There is no problem with Voter ID. Y’all need to go home!"
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