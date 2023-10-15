JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #6B Acts 13:39; 2 Corinthians 5:19-21, 20231014

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #6B

Acts 13:39; 2 Corinthians 5:19-21; Colossians 1:20-21; Romans 1:16, 3:10, 20; 3:24-26; 4:25; 5:1-2, 8:31,33; 1 Peter 1:21; James 2:21-24; 1 Corinthians 1:30; 15:3-4; 1 John 4:17; Galatians 2:16; Ephesians 1:6

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231014

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: 25 whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God; 26 to declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus. Amen! (Romans 3:24-26)



