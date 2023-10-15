Create New Account
JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #6B Acts 13:39; 2 Corinthians 5:19-21, 20231014
First Century Gospel Church HQ
JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #6B

Acts 13:39; 2 Corinthians 5:19-21; Colossians 1:20-21; Romans 1:16, 3:10, 20; 3:24-26; 4:25; 5:1-2, 8:31,33; 1 Peter 1:21; James 2:21-24; 1 Corinthians 1:30; 15:3-4; 1 John 4:17; Galatians 2:16; Ephesians 1:6

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231014

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: 25 whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God; 26 to declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus. Amen! (Romans 3:24-26)Note: We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with us at First Century Gospel Church online.

Please invite your family and friends to hear GOD's Gospel with Pastor Joshua Sampong at FCG Church on: Join conversation - or watch recordings at:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org.


Schedule: FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service,

Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing: Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM:


Service at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype

Every Wed: @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM: Scriptures Study - via Skype only Pastor


Joshua Sampong FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)


[email protected]

