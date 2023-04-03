JESUS 24/7 SHOW--SPECIAL REPORT: SUDDEN DESTRUCTION: WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS WE ARE LOOKING AT THE UNIQUE TOPIC OF SUDDEN DESTRUCTION AS MENTIONED IN THE BIBLE. NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE LOOK AT THIS IMPORTANT EVENT AND THE MANY POTENTIAL SUDDEN DESTRUCTION EVENTS AROUND THE WORLD THAT ARE EVEN NOW POISED TO HAPPEN AT ANY MOMENT ACCORDING TO EXPERTS. THIS IS A REASON THAT YOU WANT TO GET READY AND BE READY AND FOUND WORTHY TO ESCAPE WHAT LIES AHEAD.
https://www.youtube.com/live/MsyzA10Yt5s?feature=share
Revelation for Beginners: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fOUlhn-68COnHZg6HdmRRbf
End Times: Floods
https://www.facebook.com/endtimesandfloods
End Times: Landslides
https://www.facebook.com/EndTimeslandslides
Marriage Supper of the Lamb:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMuSM1u3Sb5BlFbL3CGy1S
Jesus 24/7 Playlist:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu
You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7
https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-103-Special-Report-Sudden-Destruction-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1onnfs
Visit Susan at the following sites:
Email: [email protected]
Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog
This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2
Thank you for watching and God bless you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.