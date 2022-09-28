Create New Account
Bailing banks out by using depositors money to bail them in Will mortgaged homes be taken
Have a mortgage you are paying on and are current? Will they take your home? Will they call the note due? Can the just accelerate the note due and say pay us for your home in full or get out? It is possible they would try this. An entirely new way to rob, pillage and plunder from the people.

Source: Not cited by original poster. (it sounds like DoenutFactory but I am not sure)


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vaD0KHJjYfF/

