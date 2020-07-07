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Making a Propane Powered Potato Gun and Blowing Things up With It!
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26 views • July 07, 2020
I will show you how to build a potato gun with a propane torch! I had so much fun making this video, and I think you can tell. from the build to the blowing up of a watermelon. there was no end to the excitement for me.
Teespring
https://teespring.com/stores/curious-bells-store
Curious Bell website
https://www.curiousbell.com/
Teespring
https://teespring.com/stores/curious-bells-store
Curious Bell website
https://www.curiousbell.com/
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