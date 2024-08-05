BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VENEZUELA Seizes WEAPONS CACHE From the US & Linked To COUP PLOT
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
355 views • 9 months ago

VENEZUELA SEIZES WEAPONS CACHE LINKED TO COUP PLOT 

On August 4, 2024, the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) seized a shipment of 156 pieces of weapons and over 6,000 rounds of ammunition in Caracas, intended for violent actions against the populace. 

This operation, involving military weapons, ballistic vests, and a laptop, was part of broader efforts to counteract coup attempts against President Nicolás Maduro. 

Minister of the Interior Remigio Ceballos reported the arrest of two men transporting these weapons from the United States. 

The total seizure includes 218 weapon parts and 1,843 munitions, alongside various vehicles and an aircraft, aimed at killing civilians and creating chaos in Venezuela.

 @TheRevolutionReport 

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
