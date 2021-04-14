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UK Column_ NHS whistleblower - _it's not a vaccine
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140 views • April 14, 2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ap1A7ihzZsM
No safety data produced, no patient information leaflet, not licensed, experimental trial, contravenes nuremberg code, lack of knowledge by GP's, Polyethylene glycol (PEG) the main ingredient in antifreeze in the experimental gene therapy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ap1A7ihzZsM
No safety data produced, no patient information leaflet, not licensed, experimental trial, contravenes nuremberg code, lack of knowledge by GP's, Polyethylene glycol (PEG) the main ingredient in antifreeze in the experimental gene therapy
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