DTR S6 Bonus: The UFO Hearing (March 2022)
The recent UFO Senate hearings were a charade of disinformation when compared to released and validated United States FOYA requests we already possess. In this episode, we explore what this recent reset of UFO research means, and how it effects the notion of a fake alien invasion theory. Enjoy.

aliensufocoverupsenate hearingarea 51flyingsauceruapdisctictacgimble

