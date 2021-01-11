© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laptops stolen, was it random Trump supporters or a military operation?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • January 11, 2021
I tried to put some pieces together that make more sense than some of these random tweets and 4chan posts. The bottom line, something does not add up. The police did let the mob walk on in, and they let them stay in the building for an unusually long period. Plenty of bizarre photo opps, and some suspicious characters throughout. Remember, this is not a movie folks, it’s real life, this really happened, and all the details are slowly coming into the light.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.