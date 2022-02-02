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Man DENIED Kidney Transplant for NOT Having VAX - Exclusive on Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine
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102 views • February 02, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Rumble — DeAnna Lorraine premiers her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview of a North Carolina man and paraplegic who has just been denied a life-saving kidney transplant - simply because he doesn't want the Covid jab. DeAnna also dives into the hottest headlines of the day, including the latest Gavin Newsom and Magic Johnson mask hypocrisy scandal, and a new ruling in Quebec that forces unvaccinated shoppers to be chaperoned by a store supervisor to prevent them from shopping. She also discusses a new report that shows that most companies are still going to move forward with force vaccinating their employers even despite the latest Supreme Court ruling, and more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vttrin-man-denied-kidney-transplant-for-not-having-vax-exclusive-on-shots-fired-wi.html
Rumble — DeAnna Lorraine premiers her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview of a North Carolina man and paraplegic who has just been denied a life-saving kidney transplant - simply because he doesn't want the Covid jab. DeAnna also dives into the hottest headlines of the day, including the latest Gavin Newsom and Magic Johnson mask hypocrisy scandal, and a new ruling in Quebec that forces unvaccinated shoppers to be chaperoned by a store supervisor to prevent them from shopping. She also discusses a new report that shows that most companies are still going to move forward with force vaccinating their employers even despite the latest Supreme Court ruling, and more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vttrin-man-denied-kidney-transplant-for-not-having-vax-exclusive-on-shots-fired-wi.html
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