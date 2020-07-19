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Corte Suprema de Justicia derrota a George Soros y sus aliados en el extranjero
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21 views • July 19, 2020
El 29 de junio la Corte Suprema de Justicia de Estados Unidos derrotó con 5 votos a favor y 3 en contra, al billonario por utilizar fondos federales para financiar grupos que fomentan campañas ANTI estadounidenses. Un golpe duro para Soros y sus aliados en el extranjero.
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