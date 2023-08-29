Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 29, 2023

Episode 2095 - Today was a green show of shows. Ted covers the 13 dimensions of time space. How our prayers change physical reality. Gottfried Leibniz and Paul Tillich discussed. The biological weapons treaty discussed. Catholic Church and druids and Masonic lodges discussed. Adrenochrome and catecholamines discussed. Plus much much more. Ted also prays with the listeners. High esoteric must listen deep show.
