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God is bringing the End Times harlot witchcraft rebellion apostate churches down along with Jezebel
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93 views • June 10, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
God is bringing down the “women’s head covering rebelling” “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing” harlot witchcraft rebellion End Times churches
God is bringing down the Western feminist nations’ churches that are rebelling against women’s head coverings, and redefining the Bible verses, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and worshipping Jezebel and Sananda Jesus. Time is running out for their “women’s equality” and “love and light” Christianity. God always sends his prophets to warn his people before bringing judgment, but the people are not listening or repenting, and they are praying against God’s prophets and forming a mob riot against them. They do not burn their health insurance certificates and medical science witchcraft doctor’s licenses, nor do they sell their Christian ministry businesses to give that money to the poor and refund their customers, nor do they walk into the midst of vaccine contagious people to share the gospel, nor do they speak the 100% unmodified unsterilized undiluted truth so that everyone will come to try to kill them and slaughter their families, nor do they tell the people to restore the original Bible verses before the pastors redefined them so that everyone will hate them and be disgusted at them. Their church members are not kicking them out of their churches or running away from them in fear lest they get targeted too by the Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins. This is an age where the church people are not only mentally-retarded but they are raving mad insane, and have lost all common sense. All these fake religious Christian are afraid to be cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, or their incomes all cut off, or their families killed or trying to kill them, or poisoned with sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, or their sink and shower water infected with flesh-eating bacteria, or be shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, or demons and fallen angel devils coming at night to try to suffocate them with SIDS, or Jesuit Freemason Wicca Spec Ops assassins trying to shoot them in the face in their apartment lobbies, or their urethras molested all day long by demons, or sarin nerve gas funneled through their vents, for Jesus Christ our Lord who gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. This is absolute insanity by the church member and pastors. The devil has flooded God’s Church with all of his religious Christian convert hordes. The real Christians need to sell all their guns and knives and grenades and rocket launchers and land mines and electric fences and nuclear war bunkers and tanks and helicopters, and buy Bibles with that money, and give it to people now! I should not have to tell you this, but you should be already selling them. Refund all the 10% salary tithes you taxed. The “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian convert hordes need to buy anti-asteroid shields, and anti-zombie nuclear bombs, and anti-flood one mile high tidal wave barriers, and anti-NWO ten thousand star destroyer spaceships and a million clone armies, and anti-chrono-spheric-gun time travel blockers, and anti-Godzilla Mecha-Godzillas, and anti-earthquake house levitation devices, and anti-solar-flare 3000 degree fire-proof jackets, and anti-demon-army proton packs, and anti-werewolf silver bullets, and anti-COVID-19-vaccine-biochemical-weapon-nanobot antidotes, in order to fight God’s wrath judgment. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord!
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
God is bringing down the “women’s head covering rebelling” “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing” harlot witchcraft rebellion End Times churches
God is bringing down the Western feminist nations’ churches that are rebelling against women’s head coverings, and redefining the Bible verses, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and worshipping Jezebel and Sananda Jesus. Time is running out for their “women’s equality” and “love and light” Christianity. God always sends his prophets to warn his people before bringing judgment, but the people are not listening or repenting, and they are praying against God’s prophets and forming a mob riot against them. They do not burn their health insurance certificates and medical science witchcraft doctor’s licenses, nor do they sell their Christian ministry businesses to give that money to the poor and refund their customers, nor do they walk into the midst of vaccine contagious people to share the gospel, nor do they speak the 100% unmodified unsterilized undiluted truth so that everyone will come to try to kill them and slaughter their families, nor do they tell the people to restore the original Bible verses before the pastors redefined them so that everyone will hate them and be disgusted at them. Their church members are not kicking them out of their churches or running away from them in fear lest they get targeted too by the Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins. This is an age where the church people are not only mentally-retarded but they are raving mad insane, and have lost all common sense. All these fake religious Christian are afraid to be cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, or their incomes all cut off, or their families killed or trying to kill them, or poisoned with sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, or their sink and shower water infected with flesh-eating bacteria, or be shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, or demons and fallen angel devils coming at night to try to suffocate them with SIDS, or Jesuit Freemason Wicca Spec Ops assassins trying to shoot them in the face in their apartment lobbies, or their urethras molested all day long by demons, or sarin nerve gas funneled through their vents, for Jesus Christ our Lord who gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. This is absolute insanity by the church member and pastors. The devil has flooded God’s Church with all of his religious Christian convert hordes. The real Christians need to sell all their guns and knives and grenades and rocket launchers and land mines and electric fences and nuclear war bunkers and tanks and helicopters, and buy Bibles with that money, and give it to people now! I should not have to tell you this, but you should be already selling them. Refund all the 10% salary tithes you taxed. The “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian convert hordes need to buy anti-asteroid shields, and anti-zombie nuclear bombs, and anti-flood one mile high tidal wave barriers, and anti-NWO ten thousand star destroyer spaceships and a million clone armies, and anti-chrono-spheric-gun time travel blockers, and anti-Godzilla Mecha-Godzillas, and anti-earthquake house levitation devices, and anti-solar-flare 3000 degree fire-proof jackets, and anti-demon-army proton packs, and anti-werewolf silver bullets, and anti-COVID-19-vaccine-biochemical-weapon-nanobot antidotes, in order to fight God’s wrath judgment. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord!
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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