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Excerpt From UK Column News Broadcast - Highlighting The Latest on Rt-PCR Testing
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21 views • November 14, 2020
In this short video clip that is a BGB reproduced excerpt from the November 13 2020 live news from UK Column; the subject of the latest Covid-19 testing regime in the UK, throws light on the reason there are increased 'cases' recorded and the fear propaganda spread by the mainstream (false) news media. RT-PCR testing is wholly useless, but remains the main plank in the government's excuse to lockdown and keep the scam going.
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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