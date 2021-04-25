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Acts 17:30 The Lord God Almighty commands all men everywhere to repent!
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Because the Lord wants to save and free Billions, He will no longer hide His face from humanity. He will now reveal to humanity His religion as opposed to those of men. In about 40 years, the Lord God Almighty will resume His rule over this earth from heaven! He hid away the Bible 1 Corinthians 2:7 and forced righteous believers into denominationalism for 1680 years 2 Thessalonians 2:3-11. The heresies of the religions of men cannot compare with Christianity. We only participated in denominationalism because we were given a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11. The times of ignorance are overlooked by God Acts 17:30; Romans 5:13, and He now commands all men everywhere to repent.
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https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman
To purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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