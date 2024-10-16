BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It took IRS 13 years to conclude FLS is not an abusive tax shelter promoter
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
53 views • 6 months ago

After a 13 yearlong investigation starting in or before 2003, the IRS ultimately conceded defeat against Freedom Law School (FLS), finding no evidence to support IRS baseless claims that FLS is an "abusive tax shelter promoter."

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon, the President of Freedom Law School, will share how IRS’ incompetent employees took so long to figure out FLS activities are completely lawful. He’ll discuss the strategies that led to victory- without having to go to court. Have fun seeing the IRS admitting defeat!

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxsocial securitywagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax
