TREES NEXT TO 5G DEATH TOWER ARE MELTED LIKE WAX..!

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I saw a new one of these pop up out of nowhere near my house recently. All the stores around it suddenly closed and went out of business too. Coincidence?These things are DEADLY. People are FINALLY Partially noticing. Not enough though. They're still melting us.
Credit for footage: PCS.
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