Todd Bensman Explains The Florida Gateway | Bannons War Room

Todd Bensman Explains The Florida Gateway | War Room. Data Shows Most Illegal Immigrant Flights Landing in Gov. DeSantis's Sunshine State - Approx 326,000 illegals have flown in without DeSantis' knowledge. Geez, he should just watch MonkeyWerx on youtube.
Aired On: 4/1/2024
