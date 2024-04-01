Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Todd Bensman Explains The Florida Gateway | Bannons War Room
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
109 views
Published Yesterday

Todd Bensman Explains The Florida Gateway  |  War Room.  Data Shows Most Illegal Immigrant Flights Landing in Gov. DeSantis's Sunshine State  - Approx 326,000 illegals have flown in without DeSantis' knowledge.  Geez, he should just watch  MonkeyWerx on youtube. 

Aired On: 4/1/2024

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket