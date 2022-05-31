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Video exposing COVID vaccine is censored as "politically incorrect" but many videos ridiculing Jesus
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93 views • May 31, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022).
Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and reptilian hybrid Satanist elites censor all humans’ information “exposing the COVID19 mass extermination vaccine” as being politically incorrect, but they have thousands of politically incorrect videos ridiculing Jesus on YouTube
You know that the Illuminati NWO Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and reptilian hybrid elites control YouTube and Twitter and Facebook and all social media sites, because they censor all videos and photos and sermons concerning the COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human & humanoid species extermination vaccine and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch feminists’ torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million human & humanoid children every year by calling them “politically incorrect” and “hate speech,” but you find millions and millions of YouTube and Twitter and Facebook “politically incorrect” and “hate speech” videos blaspheming God and ridiculing Jesus and imitating Christ’s teachings & miracles by making it into comedy. The pastors removed women’s head coverings in exchange for getting female church donators, and have caused all of this evil on the earth by redefining hundreds of Bible verses and removing God’s spiritual protection and allowing the release of millions of “COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon vaccine” fallen angel devils from the abyss. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and reptilian hybrid Satanist elites censor all humans’ information “exposing the COVID19 mass extermination vaccine” as being politically incorrect, but they have thousands of politically incorrect videos ridiculing Jesus on YouTube
You know that the Illuminati NWO Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and reptilian hybrid elites control YouTube and Twitter and Facebook and all social media sites, because they censor all videos and photos and sermons concerning the COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human & humanoid species extermination vaccine and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch feminists’ torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million human & humanoid children every year by calling them “politically incorrect” and “hate speech,” but you find millions and millions of YouTube and Twitter and Facebook “politically incorrect” and “hate speech” videos blaspheming God and ridiculing Jesus and imitating Christ’s teachings & miracles by making it into comedy. The pastors removed women’s head coverings in exchange for getting female church donators, and have caused all of this evil on the earth by redefining hundreds of Bible verses and removing God’s spiritual protection and allowing the release of millions of “COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon vaccine” fallen angel devils from the abyss. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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