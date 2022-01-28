John Kerry & Bill Gates - Davos 2022

Interesting to note that they state that governments don’t have the revenue to pay for the plans they have so they are seeking such help from the private sector.



Isn’t that what they are doing now with the Covid mandates? Government (in America) does not have the Constitutional authority to mandate lockdowns, masks, vaccines etc so what have they done? They have sought out help from private corporations.



These partnerships are a win win for all involved, especially if they can kill off the older employees that are fixing to retire or are already retired and they are paying pensions or SSI on. They can replace with AI, robots and/or new younger generation that they will not owe a pension/SSI to.



Eugenics works for both the government, private companies and WEF. Less people means less money out put, useless eaters and lower global temps.....time to wake up and listen to what they are really saying.