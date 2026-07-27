CDC AWARDS PFIZER! - $1.24 Billion For NEW Covid Vaccines! - Despite JD Vance Speaking Out

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the $1.24 billion awarded to Pfizer by the CDC under the Trump Administration for new Covid vaccines.





This clipped report comes from WAM's Sunday live show on Rumble.





JD Vance recently spoke out on Joe Rogan's podcast about getting sick from getting the covid vaccine in 2021. He pointed to several ways people get seriously sick from the injections claiming he did not get a booster. One might ask why JD Vance would get any injection considering he was being groomed by Peter Thiel who no doubt knew about the vaccine's dangers.





Congressman Thomas Massie pointed out that while JD Vance calls out the vaccines years later, the Trump administration has still awarded over a billion dollars to Pfizer for new Covid vaccines. The new head of the CDC has recently claimed that mRNA injections are "safe and effective" despite years of studies that prove otherwise and the FDA is fast tracking self amplifying RNA technology.





The EPA is pushing for mRNA pesticides to be sprayed on crops.





RFK Jr. has called on children to get Measles vaccines. He has also called for all Americans to have a traceable "wearable" device to track their health at all times.





RFK Jr. was of course confirmed by a pharma funded house.





So where is the MAHA movement? Was it just one big distraction to keep people apathetic after one of the largest health psyops in history took place?





Meanwhile, so often people chirp on about Polio. "What about Polio vaccines?" In this video we also delve into how Polio has been rebranded as countless other paralytic illnesses, all of which actually are known side effects of vaccines. The rate of Polio had almost entirely collapsed in the 1950s before the vaccine even came out for it and the vaccine led to massive lawsuits due to countless injuries. This led to a banning of the initial shot.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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