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This Saint News 5/23/2021
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20 views • May 23, 2021
Stay up on game! Real News. Real sources. Stay informed! Peace and good fortune to you all!
Two Newly Unearthed Jan 6th Videos Throw a Huge Monkey Wrench in Dems “Insurrection” Narrative
https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/05/new-videos-dems-problem/
U.S. seizes $90,000 from man who sold footage of U.S. Capitol riot
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-seizes-90000-man-who-sold-footage-us-capitol-riot-2021-05-21/
Robert Gehrke: The hysteria has taken hold, as Utah lawmakers will vote to oppose ‘critical race theory’ — which isn’t even taught in schools
https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2021/05/19/robert-gehrke-hysteria/
What critical race theory is really about
https://nypost.com/2021/05/06/what-critical-race-theory-is-really-about/
Titania McGrath @TitaniaMcGrath IMPORTANT THREAD (Curated list of things deemed “racist.”)
https://twitter.com/TitaniaMcGrath/status/1281023987242487808?s=20
Judicial Watch: New Emails Detail WHO/NIH Accommodations to Chinese Confidentiality ‘Terms’
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/emails-who-terms/
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not in the room).
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
Two Newly Unearthed Jan 6th Videos Throw a Huge Monkey Wrench in Dems “Insurrection” Narrative
https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/05/new-videos-dems-problem/
U.S. seizes $90,000 from man who sold footage of U.S. Capitol riot
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-seizes-90000-man-who-sold-footage-us-capitol-riot-2021-05-21/
Robert Gehrke: The hysteria has taken hold, as Utah lawmakers will vote to oppose ‘critical race theory’ — which isn’t even taught in schools
https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2021/05/19/robert-gehrke-hysteria/
What critical race theory is really about
https://nypost.com/2021/05/06/what-critical-race-theory-is-really-about/
Titania McGrath @TitaniaMcGrath IMPORTANT THREAD (Curated list of things deemed “racist.”)
https://twitter.com/TitaniaMcGrath/status/1281023987242487808?s=20
Judicial Watch: New Emails Detail WHO/NIH Accommodations to Chinese Confidentiality ‘Terms’
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/emails-who-terms/
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not in the room).
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
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