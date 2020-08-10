TRUMP TODAY The President holds a news conference, signs 4 executive orders 8-8-2020

President Trump held a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He signed executive orders on China-virus relief. The President's latest Executive Orders will survive in good standing any and all court challenges by the detractors. Under his vested power in Article II Section 3 during extraordinary times, which these are, he can use this power to resolve insurmountable disagreements between the Houses of Congress... which includes adjourning both houses until the emergency has passed if need be, Lincoln did it during the Civil War so it's not unprecedented.



Article II Section 3.

"He shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in case of disagreement between them, with respect to the time of adjournment, he may adjourn them to such time as he shall think proper; he shall receive ambassadors and other public ministers; he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed, and shall commission all the officers of the United States."



Trump is well within his Constitutional power. With these Executive Orders he is giving Congress a chance to resolve the $1 trillion in petty-pork sticking points dividing them by leaving Congress in session... while he expedites relief for the economic and constitutional urgencies facing the people of this Nation.~JT