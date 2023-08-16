Create New Account
Dissidents in The Age of Vaccines...
Stand Up for Truth
She starts with Public Health officials making a startling admission, then she moves to 4 more examples of persecution of people who are questioning the government's Big Pharma response to COVID, and then she goes through who "they" are. Who is behind the persecution, censorship & vaccine narrative???

