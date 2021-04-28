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WHAT IS YOUR THOUGHT INTENTION TODAY
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11 views • April 28, 2021
Every single person has come here to create,
But not in the way you think your brain is creating,
But creating from the vantage point from your Inner Consciousness
Guiding and encouraging you to the intentions that you have placed into a vibrational escrow over many lifetimes.
You are so much more than you realise.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
But not in the way you think your brain is creating,
But creating from the vantage point from your Inner Consciousness
Guiding and encouraging you to the intentions that you have placed into a vibrational escrow over many lifetimes.
You are so much more than you realise.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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