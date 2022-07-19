Canceled priest founder says bishops target clergy who are 'too conservative'

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Fr. John Lovell, co-founder of the Coalition for Canceled Priests, explains why certain faithful priests get targeted for 'cancellation' and how getting canceled deeply affects them in several ways. Help canceled priests secure a place to live: https://www.lifefunder.com/canceledpriest
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