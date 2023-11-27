Create New Account
Is This Going To Be Our Next Step In Driving To Work?
The Kokoda Kid
Published 18 hours ago

Look. Up in the sky.... It's a bird.... It's a plane.... No! It's a... motorcycle?

Let SupercarBlondie, our favorite girl from Downunder, show you the latest in motoring, or is it the latest in flying? How about both?

You'll also see how the state of Vermont classifies their motor vehicles.

Video Source:

Supercar Blondie

Featuring the flying car from ASKA™

Closing Theme Music:

'Seriously' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between SupercarBlondie, ASKA,  or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

