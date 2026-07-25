Busker Mike 25 July 2026

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I've lost count of the number of times I have videoed Mike so from now on I will simply add the date. His electric guitar playing stops many a passer by. His fingers dance over the strings to create thrilling music to watch and listen to. On this day he had to stop a little earlier because a shower of rain came over and that is how this latest record of his busking went.