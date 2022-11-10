PLANET KILLERS, PRIESTS AND POLITICIANS

Kathleen Keating is now on RUMBLE!
https://rumble.com/c/KathleenKeating/
---
CLERGY TO BE AWAKENED
“The Father plans to awaken mankind and those who have fallen asleep in His House by a Great Warning.” – Our Lady of the Roses, November 24, 1973
http://www.ourladyoftheroses.org/ourladyoftheroses/index.php/the-year-2023/
--
Huge ‘planet killer’ asteroid discovered – and it’s heading our way
[With a diameter of 1 to 2km, space rock named 2022 AP7 crosses our orbit but has ‘no chance’ of hitting Earth!?]
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/nov/01/huge-planet-killer-asteroid-discovered-and-its-heading-our-way/
