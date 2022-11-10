PLANET KILLERS, PRIESTS AND POLITICIANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kathleen Keating is now on RUMBLE!
https://rumble.com/c/KathleenKeating/
---
CLERGY TO BE AWAKENED
“The Father plans to awaken mankind and those who have fallen asleep in His House by a Great Warning.” – Our Lady of the Roses, November 24, 1973
http://www.ourladyoftheroses.org/ourladyoftheroses/index.php/the-year-2023/
--
Huge ‘planet killer’ asteroid discovered – and it’s heading our way
[With a diameter of 1 to 2km, space rock named 2022 AP7 crosses our orbit but has ‘no chance’ of hitting Earth!?]
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/nov/01/huge-planet-killer-asteroid-discovered-and-its-heading-our-way/