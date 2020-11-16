© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCIENCE means SEASONALITY WILL make incidence explode - Medium Length
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • November 16, 2020
A happy-medium length of the same ideas. Seasonality MEANS that case incidence in October - Feb WILL absolutely DWARF that detected in March and April.
So if we go by case counts, not severity or results by percentage, the science-ignoring leaders will have multiple times the reason to lock down and destroy our freedom further.
The proof shown comes from incidence rates all over Europe and from U.S. states. That, and common sense.
So if we go by case counts, not severity or results by percentage, the science-ignoring leaders will have multiple times the reason to lock down and destroy our freedom further.
The proof shown comes from incidence rates all over Europe and from U.S. states. That, and common sense.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.