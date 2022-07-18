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NO Gelatin❌NO Agar Agar❌NO Food Coloring❌Jelly Candy with Only 3 Ingredients
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205 views • July 18, 2022
181K subscribers
Nigar's Delicious Cuisine
Nigar's Delicious Cuisine
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#easyrecipe #3ingredients #easydelete NO Gelatin❌NO Agar Agar❌NO Food Coloring❌Jelly Candy Recipe/Marshmallow Recipes with Only 3 Ingredients I would appreciate it if you would support me by subscribing to my channel🥰 I am waiting for your likes and comments 🤗 Ingredients (measuring cups of 200ml water) For the Sugar Syrup 2 cups sugar 1 cup water 1 teaspoon of lemon juice For the jelly 1.5 cups of water Half a cup of starch 1 tablespoon of citrus syrup
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